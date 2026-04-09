2026 TN elections | No one can bury my schemes: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: While death is inevitable, no one can erase the welfare schemes implemented by his government, said Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday. He was responding to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s comments, which triggered a row.
Addressing a campaign meeting at Maraimalai Nagar, Stalin said his government's initiatives would endure beyond his lifetime. "Everyone, including me, will face death one day. But even if my body is buried, no one can bury the schemes I have implemented. They will continue to benefit the people," he said.
Accusing Palaniswami of making inappropriate remarks about his life and leadership, Stalin said, "Unable to accept our growth, he is speaking about my death, which reflects political frustration," he said.
Highlighting the DMK government's performance, Stalin said several industrial projects and welfare schemes were initiated during his tenure, including during the challenging COVID-19 period. "In the time of crisis, we implemented numerous people-oriented schemes. We worked for the welfare of Tamil Nadu even under difficult circumstances."
Contrasting that with the previous regime, Stalin alleged that the AIADMK had failed to utilise opportunities effectively during the pandemic. Reaffirming his commitment, he said following the ideological path of former leaders CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, he would continue to work for the State "until his last breath".
He also expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance would defeat the AIADMK-BJP combine in the upcoming election.