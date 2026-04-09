2026 TN elections | No one can bury my schemes: CM Stalin

Addressing a campaign meeting at Maraimalai Nagar, Stalin said his government's initiatives would endure beyond his lifetime. "Everyone, including me, will face death one day. But even if my body is buried, no one can bury the schemes I have implemented. They will continue to benefit the people," he said.

Accusing Palaniswami of making inappropriate remarks about his life and leadership, Stalin said, "Unable to accept our growth, he is speaking about my death, which reflects political frustration," he said.