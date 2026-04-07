2026 TN elections | No extension for nomination: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to extend the nomination filing period for the Assembly Elections 2026.
A petition filed by Chinna Maharaja of Tirunelveli sought a direction to extend the nomination filing period from March 30 to April 6, noting that four days during the nomination window were holidays, leaving a very short period for the candidates to file their nominations.
But the division bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan noted that the schedule for the election was fixed by the Election Commission as per Section 30 of the Representation of Peoples Act, and said the court could not interfere when the time limit was already fixed by the commission, and refused to entertain the plea.