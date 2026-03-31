2026 TN elections | No entry for BJP riding on EPS, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

The poll was about not allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said. Alleging that the AIADMK chief Palaniswami is PM Modi’s “slave”, Udhayanidhi claimed that the Leader of the Opposition’s “ideological mentors are top BJP leaders” rather than the party’s founding legends.

Hence, the Assembly election is all about “driving out” AIADMK chief Palaniswami. Can we allow PM Modi, Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu?” he asked, adding people would not allow it. Further, he said, “In this election, we must prove that Tamil Nadu is always out of Delhi’s control. Tamil Nadu must completely sideline BJP, which is betraying the state; this must be done.”