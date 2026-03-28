2026 TN elections | No attempt made to ally with Vijay's TVK, says Amit Shah

A few days ago, there were reports that the BJP was making serious efforts to bring Vijay into the National Democratic Alliance, but Amit Shah has now denied this.

Further, speaking about the alliance with the AIADMK, Amit Shah said, “The alliance with AIADMK adds strength to us. Therefore, relations with alliance parties are necessary in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, the BJP is working closely with the AIADMK and is also working in partnership with small regional parties.”