2026 TN elections | No attempt made to ally with Vijay's TVK, says Amit Shah

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, speaking on a private television programme in Delhi, said that no talks had been held with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), according to a Daily Thanthi report.
“We are not trying for this alliance. Because if he joins the alliance, it will have negative consequences on our vote bank,” he said.
A few days ago, there were reports that the BJP was making serious efforts to bring Vijay into the National Democratic Alliance, but Amit Shah has now denied this.
Further, speaking about the alliance with the AIADMK, Amit Shah said, “The alliance with AIADMK adds strength to us. Therefore, relations with alliance parties are necessary in Tamil Nadu. Therefore, the BJP is working closely with the AIADMK and is also working in partnership with small regional parties.”
“There is a wave of anti-DMK sentiment in Tamil Nadu. As a result, our alliance will form the government with a strong majority in Tamil Nadu,” he said.