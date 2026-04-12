2026 TN elections | No achievement to show, DMK resorting to personal attacks: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, accusing him of reducing governance to petty politics and failing the people of Tamil Nadu.
“Even after five years in office, Stalin speaks only about me, not about his government or its failures. The people elected him to govern, not to slander,” he said, addressing a party rally in Nagapattinam.
Asserting that the large public turnout for his meetings reflected the prevailing mood, Palaniswami said victory for the AIADMK-led alliance in the upcoming elections was inevitable and urged party cadre to secure decisive margins across constituencies.
Reiterating his challenge to the Chief Minister, he said, “Let me list the achievements of the AIADMK government and let Stalin list his. Let the people judge.” He cited the establishment of 17 government medical colleges during the AIADMK regime and an increase in higher education enrolment from 32 percent in 2011 to 54 percent by 2019-20, claiming that targets set for 2030 had been achieved ahead of schedule. In contrast, he alleged that the DMK government had failed to establish a single new government medical college in four years.
Palaniswami also criticised the State government’s stand on the Mekedatu dam issue, calling it a betrayal of Tamil Nadu’s farmers. Referring to the Supreme Court of India's observations that Cauvery waters cannot be obstructed, he questioned the Chief Minister’s response to Karnataka’s actions and accused him of remaining silent. He recalled the kuruvai crop losses of 2022 and alleged that the Chief Minister prioritised political engagements over securing water for farmers.
On price rise, Palaniswami pointed to increases in essential commodities, including rice, pulses and edible oils, and said the burden on households had doubled. He also accused the State government of generating significant revenue through Tasmac, alleging that nearly Rs 24,000 crore had been collected over four years without providing relief from inflation.