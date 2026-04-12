2026 TN elections | No achievement to show, DMK resorting to personal attacks: EPS

“Even after five years in office, Stalin speaks only about me, not about his government or its failures. The people elected him to govern, not to slander,” he said, addressing a party rally in Nagapattinam.

Asserting that the large public turnout for his meetings reflected the prevailing mood, Palaniswami said victory for the AIADMK-led alliance in the upcoming elections was inevitable and urged party cadre to secure decisive margins across constituencies.

Reiterating his challenge to the Chief Minister, he said, “Let me list the achievements of the AIADMK government and let Stalin list his. Let the people judge.” He cited the establishment of 17 government medical colleges during the AIADMK regime and an increase in higher education enrolment from 32 percent in 2011 to 54 percent by 2019-20, claiming that targets set for 2030 had been achieved ahead of schedule. In contrast, he alleged that the DMK government had failed to establish a single new government medical college in four years.