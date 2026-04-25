2026 TN elections | New era ‘in votes’: Vijay’s take on high turnout

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay on Friday said that politics, long perceived as the domain of a select few, has been redefined by the participation of ‘ordinary’ people in the recent Assembly election.
In a statement, Vijay said politics had often been confined to experienced individuals and those holding positions of power. However, he said, such notions had been “shattered” by the active involvement of the masses.
He noted that youth and women, who had previously been assumed to be disengaged from politics, had begun to actively discuss and participate in political processes.
Vijay described the reported 85 per cent voter turnout as unprecedented in the State’s electoral history. He said polling booths witnessed heavy footfall, with families arriving together to cast their votes, likening the scenes to festive gatherings. He also acknowledged voters who travelled from other states and abroad at considerable personal expense to participate in the democratic exercise, calling their efforts commendable.
Describing the polling day as a “democratic festival”, Vijay said the event marked only the beginning of a larger political transformation. He expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu, party workers, booth agents, and organisational functionaries for their role in the process.
He added that the commitment shown by party cadre had countered criticism about their political experience, and thanked their families for their support. He concluded with an optimistic message, expressing confidence in a positive outcome.
A TVK functionary and his wife were seriously injured after an alleged attack by a DMK functionary in Thanjavur district on Thursday night. Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.
Velayudham (42), a TVK branch secretary from Poondi panchayat, sustained severe head injuries, while his wife Kanchana suffered minor injuries. Both are undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. Police said the attack followed a dispute between Velayudham and Rajini, a relative and DMK branch secretary, who had earlier objected to Velayudham campaigning for TVK. The altercation had escalated over the past few days, with Velayudham lodging a complaint at the Ammapettai police station.
On Thursday, Rajini allegedly picked a quarrel with Velayudham near a polling station and later went to his house, where he attempted to assault Kanchana before leaving after neighbours intervened.
Later that night, when Velayudham was returning home after polling duties, Rajini allegedly intercepted him and attacked him with a sickle. Kanchana, who intervened, was also injured. The accused fled the scene.
Meanwhile, TVK supporters from Tiruporur have drawn attention by putting up victory posters even before the official announcement of the election results.
B Vijay Raj has been fielded as the TVK candidate in the segment. In a show of confidence, supporters have already started printing victory posters. When asked about the premature victory posters, Veera, the Mambakkam panchayat president from TVK, stated that the party is certain of its victory in the constituency. He explained that the posters were put up out of strong confidence and reiterated the party’s stand that TVK would go on to form the government.