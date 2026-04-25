2026 TN elections | New era ‘in votes’: Vijay’s take on high turnout

In a statement, Vijay said politics had often been confined to experienced individuals and those holding positions of power. However, he said, such notions had been “shattered” by the active involvement of the masses.

He noted that youth and women, who had previously been assumed to be disengaged from politics, had begun to actively discuss and participate in political processes.

Vijay described the reported 85 per cent voter turnout as unprecedented in the State’s electoral history. He said polling booths witnessed heavy footfall, with families arriving together to cast their votes, likening the scenes to festive gatherings. He also acknowledged voters who travelled from other states and abroad at considerable personal expense to participate in the democratic exercise, calling their efforts commendable.