2026 TN elections | Negative campaign against BJP won't work: Annamalai

Rejecting the charge that an AIADMK victory would mean a proxy BJP rule, Annamalai said, "The AIADMK is contesting 169 seats. The BJP is contesting only 32. The proxy-rule claim is baseless."

On campaigns by chief ministers of other states and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai said, "None of them is seeking votes for the continuation of the MK Stalin-led government. Their campaign is centred only on keeping the BJP out. Nowhere are they showcasing the DMK government's achievements."

He described the DMK-led alliance as fragmented. "Rahul Gandhi and Stalin have not shared a stage. The alliance is scattered like coconuts broken outside a temple," he said.