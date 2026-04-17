2026 TN elections | NDA will pay for denying Coimbatore Metro Rail: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Taking a dig at the central government for failing to sanction funds for the Metro Rail project in Coimbatore, Udhayanidhi said the upcoming election is a battle between the Delhi team and the Tamil Nadu team. “The Delhi team should be defeated and chased away from our state,” he said.

Earlier, in Tirupur, the Deputy Chief Minister said that only a DMK government could ensure the growth of industries and protect workers' livelihoods. “Delhi continues to boycott Tamil Nadu by not giving funds for education. They continue to snatch the rights of our state one by one,” he said, while also listing out various schemes implemented by the DMK government over the last five years.