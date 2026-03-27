2026 TN elections | Allies in AIADMK-led NDA unveil candidates

TMC(M) president GK Vasan released the party’s list at 12.12 pm, describing the timing as auspicious. “Every party has its own belief. We follow ours, and I believe this is a hundred per cent good time,” he told reporters here.

The party has fielded V M Karthikeyan from Ranipet (41), M Yuvaraja from Erode (West) (99), former MLA ‘Vidiyal’ S Sekar from Oddanchatram (128), M K R Ashok Kumar from Kumbakonam (171), and J Nivin Simon from Killiyoor (234).