2026 TN elections | Allies in AIADMK-led NDA unveil candidates

CHENNAI: Allies in the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday announced their candidates for the April 23 Assembly elections, with the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) (TMC-M) confirming it will contest all five of its allotted seats on the BJP’s ‘lotus’ symbol.
TMC(M) president GK Vasan released the party’s list at 12.12 pm, describing the timing as auspicious. “Every party has its own belief. We follow ours, and I believe this is a hundred per cent good time,” he told reporters here.
The party has fielded V M Karthikeyan from Ranipet (41), M Yuvaraja from Erode (West) (99), former MLA ‘Vidiyal’ S Sekar from Oddanchatram (128), M K R Ashok Kumar from Kumbakonam (171), and J Nivin Simon from Killiyoor (234).
Explaining the shift to the lotus symbol, Vasan said the party had been unable to secure its ‘bicycle’ symbol despite repeated representations to the Election Commission. “In 2019 and 2021, we were part of the AIADMK alliance. When our symbol was not allotted earlier, we contested on the ‘Two Leaves’. This time too, the Commission cited constraints in allotting the ‘bicycle’. Hence, we are contesting on the BJP’s symbol within the alliance. This is the factual position,” he said.
The Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (IJK), another NDA ally, announced Saranya Anbazhagan from Kunnam and advocate Venkatesan from Pallavaram. Party leader TR Paarivendhar said newcomers had been chosen to give opportunities to youth. Both candidates will contest on the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol.
Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK) president AC Shanmugam said his party had been allotted two seats, including Madurai Central, with the second constituency yet to be finalised. He added that the party would contest on both the ‘Two Leaves’ and ‘lotus’ symbols, one in each constituency.