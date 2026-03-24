2026 TN elections | Narayanasamy ‘denied’ seat, supporters protest

PUDUCHERRY: In a standoff that placed an additional strain on the Congress in Puducherry, which was already reeling under pressure to resolve seat-sharing woes with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, supporters of former Chief Minister Narayanasamy staged protests, laying siege to the party president for the Union Territory, V Vaithilingam’s residence and car, alleging denial of a ticket to contest the Assembly election.
The protests erupted after Narayanasamy was reportedly denied the party’s authorisation to contest from the Nellithope constituency, where he had planned to enter the fray.
With the deadline for filing nominations having ended on Monday, the Congress and DMK reached a seat-sharing arrangement, but clarity on candidates for specific constituencies remains pending. Meanwhile, alliance partners were instructed to file nominations using A and B forms issued by their respective parties.
Congress president and MP Vaithilingam distributed application forms to party aspirants at his residence.
However, Narayanasamy was not issued a form, triggering unrest among his supporters.
Around 11 am, a group of Narayanasamy’s supporters gathered outside Vaitilingam’s residence on Kandappa Mudaliar Street and staged a sit-in protest, raising slogans against him.
They accused the Congress leadership of “surrendering” the party to the DMK and demanded that Vaitilingam step down from his post.
Police personnel intervened and dispersed the protesters.
As Vaithilingam later attempted to leave the premises, the agitators intercepted his car, leading to a brief commotion before police cleared the crowd and ensured his departure.
In a related development, tension also surfaced over the Nettapakkam constituency after the party reportedly issued a form to one Anbarasu.
Local Congress workers gathered outside Vaitilingam’s residence, opposing the move and demanding that the ticket be allotted instead to Arikrishnan, a candidate from the same region.