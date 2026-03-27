2026 TN elections | Nainar Nagenthran opts for Sattur, exits Tirunelveli stronghold

Talking to reporters in Kanniyakumari, he said, “The NDA will certainly win across constituencies. I will contest from Sattur,” while adding that the party’s national leadership would decide on former state president K Annamalai’s candidature. He also urged the State government to cut fuel taxes, noting that the Centre had already reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Notably, Nainar Nagenthran made the announcement ahead of the formal release of the BJP’s candidate list. His move comes after Tirunelveli was not allotted to the party in the AIADMK-led alliance this time, triggering questions over his electoral choice.