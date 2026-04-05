2026 TN elections | Multiple parties arrive simultaneously to file nomination papers at Tirumangalam

MADURAI: Candidates from multiple parties arriving to file nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly election at Madurai's Tirumangalam election office caused tension on Saturday morning.
AIADMK candidate RB Udhayakumar had arrived with four supporters at 11 am to file papers. It was stipulated that cars would not be allowed inside the office complex.
Following him, Jeevitha Nachiyar, candidate from Sasikala's new party, had arrived to file documents, and subsequently, DMK candidate M Manimaran also arrived.
However, Manimaran's car was allowed inside the campus, triggering tension among the cadres of both parties.
Sasikala's supporters immediately engaged in a brief scuffle to prevent Manimaran's car from entering and alleged favouritism for the ruling party. They also demanded that Jeevitha's car be let into the complex.