2026 TN elections | Mudslinging turns poll codes a mockery

What began as routine political sparring has spiralled into a volley of personal barbs between Dravidian rivals, AIADMK and DMK, raising uncomfortable questions about how closely leaders are adhering to the poll code, let alone the moral code of conduct.

On paper, the MCC is unambiguous: campaigns must stay focused on policies, governance, and track record. On the ground, however, the tone has drifted far from that script.

At the centre of the latest flare-up is an intensifying exchange between Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, which has, for now, ended up at the doors of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Udhayanidhi, while canvassing support, reached back into political memory invoking the Koovathur resort episode and alluding to past controversies surrounding the AIADMK leadership, including the infamous crawling of Edappadi Palaniswami on VK Sasikala's feet ahead of becoming CM. The remarks, laced with political insinuation, quickly set the stage for a sharper rebuttal.