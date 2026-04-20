2026 TN elections | MTC announces free bus travel for senior citizens, PwDs on April 23

CHENNAI: In view of the polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on April 23, 2026, the MTC has announced free bus travel for senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PwDs), and visually impaired individuals in ordinary fare buses operated by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation.
According to an official release, senior citizens aged above 60 years can avail free travel in ordinary buses by producing valid age proof along with their voter ID card. Conductors will issue free travel tickets upon verification, and no separate token is required.
Similarly, persons with disabilities and visually impaired individuals can travel free of cost by presenting their UDID card along with their voter ID. They will be issued concessional tickets designated for PwDs by the bus conductor.
The government clarified that this will be available only on the polling day, April 23, 2026, to facilitate voters in exercising their franchise.