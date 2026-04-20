2026 TN elections | MTC announces free bus travel for senior citizens, PwDs on April 23

According to an official release, senior citizens aged above 60 years can avail free travel in ordinary buses by producing valid age proof along with their voter ID card. Conductors will issue free travel tickets upon verification, and no separate token is required.

Similarly, persons with disabilities and visually impaired individuals can travel free of cost by presenting their UDID card along with their voter ID. They will be issued concessional tickets designated for PwDs by the bus conductor.