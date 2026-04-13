2026 TN elections | Modi lauds BJP cadre’s role in TN push

CHENNAI: Ahead of the high-stakes Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of BJP cadres in the state, crediting them for effectively highlighting what he termed the shortcomings of the ruling DMK government while actively promoting the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) development agenda.
Prime Minister Modi expressed pride in the dedication and grassroots engagement of BJP karyakartas, noting that their outreach has helped take the NDA’s vision for Tamil Nadu to a wider audience.
He said cadre had played a crucial role in exposing governance issues under DMK.