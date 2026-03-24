2026 TN elections | MNM not to contest polls, to aid alliance's victory

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Tuesday announced that his party would not contest the Assembly elections and would instead extend unconditional support to the DMK-led alliance.
Recalling the party’s decision to align with the DMK-led front in the previous parliamentary elections, Haasan said MNM had worked for the alliance’s victory, enabling its voice to be represented in the Rajya Sabha. Since then, the party has adhered to alliance principles without compromising its identity.
Following a meeting with DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, Haasan said seat-sharing talks were held in two phases in a cordial atmosphere. However, the number of seats offered and the suggestion to contest under the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol were not acceptable, citing the emotional attachment of cadres to MNM’s battery torch symbol.
Sources indicated that the DMK had offered three seats to MNM. Kamal's party secured a higher vote share than the DMDK in the 2021 Assembly elections.
Amid the prevailing political situation, Haasan said pressing for a larger electoral share would not be appropriate. “This is not a sacrifice, but a duty; not self-interest, but patience,” he said, adding that declining the offer was also a gesture of goodwill. He expressed support for a “Dravidian Model 2.0” government based on the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Periyar and BR Ambedkar.
Announcing the decision, he said MNM would support DMK alliance candidates without conditions.
Referring to Haasan’s observation that the move was “not a sacrifice, but a duty”, Stalin, in a post on X said the decision was, in fact, a significant sacrifice. He expressed gratitude to Haasan and members of the Makkal Needhi Maiam for their support, stating that the gesture had moved him.