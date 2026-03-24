2026 TN elections | MNM not to contest polls, to aid alliance's victory

Recalling the party’s decision to align with the DMK-led front in the previous parliamentary elections, Haasan said MNM had worked for the alliance’s victory, enabling its voice to be represented in the Rajya Sabha. Since then, the party has adhered to alliance principles without compromising its identity.

Following a meeting with DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, Haasan said seat-sharing talks were held in two phases in a cordial atmosphere. However, the number of seats offered and the suggestion to contest under the DMK’s Rising Sun symbol were not acceptable, citing the emotional attachment of cadres to MNM’s battery torch symbol.