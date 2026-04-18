2026 TN elections | MNM chief Kamal Haasan says TN’s youth will not be mesmerised by 'occasional show-offs'

He said this in an apparent swipe at TVK chief Vijay, without taking his name.

“I believe in the people of Tamil Nadu. They have the wisdom to choose good leaders in the right way. I know that Tamils and Tamil youth will not be mesmerised by those who show off occasionally,” Haasan said, wrapping up his campaign in Villivakkam here.

Speaking in support of DMK’s candidate for Villivakkam, Karthik Mohan, the actor-politician lauded the DMK for giving opportunities to the youth.