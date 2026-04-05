2026 TN elections | Minister's talk hollow after diverting funds to BJP-ruled states, failing rupee: DMK chief

Addressing campaign meetings in Madurai after introducing candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), Stalin rejected Piyush Goyal's criticism that Tamil Nadu lacked development projects and faced mounting debt. "Without any understanding, Goyal has claimed there are no schemes in Tamil Nadu and asked where the government's money is going. Every rupee of the State government is spent for the people of Tamil Nadu, " he said.

Raising questions on fiscal federalism, Stalin said: "How much of the taxes we contribute is returned to us, and how much is allocated to BJP-ruled states? Can this be made public?" He framed the issue as one of equity, arguing that Tamil Nadu deserved a fair share of central allocations.