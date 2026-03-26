2026 TN elections | MDMK echoes CPM, unhappy over seat numbers & allocation

Speaking after submitting the party's wish list to the DMK's seat-sharing committee, MDMK presidium chairman A Arjunaraj said the party was content with some of the constituencies offered but unhappy with the number of seats allotted.

"The constituencies we requested were largely accepted, but the number of seats does not reflect our merit," he said.

Using a metaphor, Arjunaraj quoted a popular line from Sivaji Ganesan's film Paava Mannippu, saying, "Some smile, some weep we are smiling through our pain," to describe the party's position.