2026 TN elections | MDMK echoes CPM, unhappy over seat numbers & allocation

CHENNAI: After the CPM, another key ally in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), the MDMK has expressed dissatisfaction over the seat-sharing arrangement finalised for the upcoming Assembly election.
Speaking after submitting the party's wish list to the DMK's seat-sharing committee, MDMK presidium chairman A Arjunaraj said the party was content with some of the constituencies offered but unhappy with the number of seats allotted.
"The constituencies we requested were largely accepted, but the number of seats does not reflect our merit," he said.
Using a metaphor, Arjunaraj quoted a popular line from Sivaji Ganesan's film Paava Mannippu, saying, "Some smile, some weep we are smiling through our pain," to describe the party's position.
The MDMK has been allotted four constituencies, of which it will contest three under the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol and one under its own symbol.
Despite its reservations, the party indicated that it would abide by the alliance decision and work for the coalition's victory.
Earlier, the CPM had also voiced dissatisfaction after being allotted five seats, one less than what it contested in the 2021 Assembly election.
Meanwhile, another ally, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has decided to stay out of the electoral fray after differences with the DMK over the issue of contesting under the 'Rising Sun' symbol. The party, led by Kamal Haasan, declined to accept the condition.
The VCK had urged the DMK to allow the MNM to contest under its own 'Torch Light' symbol, but no consensus was reached.