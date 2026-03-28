2026 TN elections | Major Jolt to PMK: GK Mani’s Son Tamil Kumaran Joins Congress

CHENNAI: In a setback to the PMK ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Kumaran, son of senior leader and Pennagaram MLA GK Mani, joined the Congress on Saturday.
He was inducted at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.
Kumaran’s exit assumes significance as he was appointed PMK youth wing president by party founder Dr S Ramadoss in late 2025. However, his elevation reportedly triggered differences within the party, particularly with PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, eventually leading to his resignation.
Political observers see the move as indicative of internal strains within the PMK. GK Mani, a veteran leader with strong influence in the Dharmapuri-Salem belt, has been a key figure in the party’s Vanniyar base.
For the Congress, Kumaran’s induction is viewed as a strategic gain, strengthening its outreach in northern Tamil Nadu as it negotiates its position within the DMK-led alliance.
The development comes amid ongoing seat sharing discussions involving the PMK. While GK Mani recently expressed confidence about the party’s prospects in 2026, his son’s switch signals shifting political undercurrents.