2026 TN elections | Maharashtra CM slams DMK 'misrule', says NDA will form next govt in TN

"That is why I think people will give a reply to the DMK by voting the NDA to power," the CM said, responding to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's criticism of Modi's 'double engine' government remark as "dabba engine."

According to him, under the DMK regime, the people were living under a huge debt which has crossed Rs 10 lakh crore and the debt to GDP ratio has crossed 33 per cent, taking the state to a "debt trap".

"This is a misrule of this DMK government," he added.

On the DMK's opposition to three-language policy, Fadnavis said "We are one people, one nation, and we should take pride in our language and at the same time should respect other languages of our country as well."

On the Karthigai deepam lamp lighting row, the Maharashtra CM said, the BJP supported Tamil Nadu's tradition and accused the DMK of "disturbing the age-old tradition for vote bank politics."