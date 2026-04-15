2026 TN elections | Madras High Court seeks I-T, MCA's reply in plea over probe into Udhay's asset discrepancies

R Kumaravel (56), a resident of Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly constituency, had filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court, stating that a comparative analysis of the election affidavits filed by Udhayanidhi Stalin during 2021 and 2026 reveals the disappearance of previously declared assets, unexplained variation in loans, mischaracterisation of financial transactions, and contradictions between affidavit disclosures and corporate filings.

It noted that in 2021, Udhayanidhi had declared Rs 7.36 crore investment in Red Giant Movies, but the same was completely absent in the 2026 affidavit. Instead, the latest affidavit claims that his spouse had invested Rs 2.63 crore in the company. "This transition is neither explained nor supported by any disclosure of transfer, sale, divestment, or restructuring," the petitioner complained.