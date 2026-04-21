2026 TN elections | Madras High Court declines plea to direct ED probe in cash seizure case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed petitions seeking action against N Nainar Nagendran and others in connection with the seizure of cash allegedly meant for distribution to voters, holding that no direction could be issued to the Enforcement Directorate to register a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The cash was seized at Tambaram Railway Station while it was allegedly being transported for distribution to voters in the Tirunelveli constituency, where N Nainar Nagendran had contested.
R Girirajan filed the petition before the Madras High Court, seeking action against Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party State president N Nainar Nagendran and former party State organisation general secretary Kesava Vinayagam.
The petition stated that a case had already been registered by the CB-CID in connection with the incident.
The petitioner submitted that materials collected during the investigation disclosed the commission of serious cognisable offences, including conspiracy and cheating.
It was contended that despite the availability of materials indicating the generation and use of proceeds of crime, the Enforcement Directorate had failed to register an Enforcement Case Information Report and initiate proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan dismissed the petitions.