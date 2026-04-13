2026 TN elections | Lottery remark on family’s political entry childish, Jose Martin slams Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: A day after Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the Martin family of attempting to reintroduce the lottery business in Tamil Nadu, Martin's son and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) founder-president Jose Charles Martin on Monday hit back, asserting that any such decision lies solely with the State government, criticising the DMK leader for lacking maturity.
Addressing reporters here, Jose Charles Martin rejected the allegations that multiple political entries from Martin's family were a secret bid to gain power to bring back the lottery in the State. Udhayanidhi's statement, made against AIADMK's Lalgudi candidate Leema Rose Martin, is baseless, Jose Martin said, adding that Udhayanidhi lacks clarity on the issue. "Bringing back the lottery business in Tamil Nadu is not an easy thing. It is entirely for the State government to decide. Udhayanidhi Stalin lacks maturity and treats politics like a game," he said.
Seeks reply from CM, defends financial dealings
Referring to remarks made by Udhayanidhi during campaigning in Lalgudi, Martin said Chief Minister MK Stalin should respond to the claims. He maintained that his group's financial dealings, including political donations, were transparent and legal. "We have given around Rs 500 crore legally to the DMK. It is accounted for. We pay Rs 7,000 crore as GST and have an annual turnover of Rs 24,000 crore. Let them disclose their true income, " he said, questioning asset declarations in election affidavits.
He also alleged irregularities in government contracting, claiming that only those who pay bribes are getting sanctioned orders, and criticised the ruling dispensation on law and order, citing a rise in Pocso cases.
Rejects allegations, outlines campaign plans
Martin confirmed he would campaign for his mother, AIADMK candidate Leema Rose Martin, and NDA nominees, while reiterating that his party would not support the introduction of casinos or lotteries in Puducherry. "Time will decide our political entry into Tamil Nadu," he said.
On the 'Jana Nayagan' controversy, he dismissed his brother-in-law and TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna's allegations of the BJP's involvement in the film's leak as a false narrative, asserting there was no reason for the saffron party to get involved.