2026 TN elections | Lottery remark on family’s political entry childish, Jose Martin slams Udhayanidhi Stalin

Seeks reply from CM, defends financial dealings

Referring to remarks made by Udhayanidhi during campaigning in Lalgudi, Martin said Chief Minister MK Stalin should respond to the claims. He maintained that his group's financial dealings, including political donations, were transparent and legal. "We have given around Rs 500 crore legally to the DMK. It is accounted for. We pay Rs 7,000 crore as GST and have an annual turnover of Rs 24,000 crore. Let them disclose their true income, " he said, questioning asset declarations in election affidavits.

He also alleged irregularities in government contracting, claiming that only those who pay bribes are getting sanctioned orders, and criticised the ruling dispensation on law and order, citing a rise in Pocso cases.