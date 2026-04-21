2026 TN elections | Law and order deteriorating in TN under DMK rule, claims Andhra CM Naidu

Addressing a press conference here, Naidu asked Tamil Nadu people to be wise and not to miss the opportunity of voting for NDA candidates and electing a "double engine" government that travels with “bullet speed".

Replying to a query on actor Vijay’s impact in the upcoming polls, he said there are no leaders in present-day politics comparable to MGR or NTR.

Political apprehension cannot be a reason for opposing a Bill introduced to facilitate the women's reservation, he further said, pointing at DMK and Congress.