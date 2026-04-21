2026 TN elections | Law and order deteriorating in TN under DMK rule, claims Andhra CM Naidu

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is deteriorating under the DMK rule.
Addressing a press conference here, Naidu asked Tamil Nadu people to be wise and not to miss the opportunity of voting for NDA candidates and electing a "double engine" government that travels with “bullet speed".
Replying to a query on actor Vijay’s impact in the upcoming polls, he said there are no leaders in present-day politics comparable to MGR or NTR.
Political apprehension cannot be a reason for opposing a Bill introduced to facilitate the women's reservation, he further said, pointing at DMK and Congress.
"Now, finally, I am telling you, Law and order is deteriorating in Tamil Nadu. The city's infrastructure, civic infrastructure, is not up to the mark. Same old roads, no improvement,” Naidu alleged.
He further alleged that Chennai will have a submergence problem if it rains heavily.
Naidu claimed that crime against women increased by 59 per cent, and 32 custodial deaths occurred in the state, and there were also issues with spurious liquor.
Showering praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the TDP supremo said Ganga-Cauvery river linking would only be possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Whether “anyone” likes it or not, PM Modi will be there for the next two elections, he further said.