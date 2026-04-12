2026 TN elections | Last mile push key for entire alliance: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday called upon the party cadre to step up campaign efforts in the final stretch ahead of polling on April 23, emphasising close engagement with voters not just for the party but also for allies.
In a letter to party workers, Stalin noted that only 10 days remain for polling and said people across constituencies are expressing expectations for the continuation of welfare schemes under the "Dravidian model 2.0". "The relationship with the people must continue. The cadre should work closely with voters and intensify ground-level campaign activities over the next 10 days," he said.
Highlighting the commitment within the alliance, Stalin pointed out that senior leaders, despite age and harsh summer conditions, are actively campaigning. He cited leaders such as DMK chief K Veeramani (92), P Chidambaram (80), Vaiko (81) and Duraimurugan (87) as examples to emulate.
Expressing confidence in victory, Stalin said the alliance's strength lies in support from women, confidence among youth, and backing from all sections, including minorities. "Our responsibility is to convert this goodwill into votes on polling day. Every vote matters," he said.
He also urged the cadre to work not just for DMK candidates but for the entire alliance, stressing coordination with partners to secure a comprehensive victory across all constituencies.
Calling for united efforts, Stalin said sustained groundwork over the next few days would help the alliance achieve a record mandate for a second consecutive term.