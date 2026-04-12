2026 TN elections | Last mile push key for entire alliance: Stalin

Highlighting the commitment within the alliance, Stalin pointed out that senior leaders, despite age and harsh summer conditions, are actively campaigning. He cited leaders such as DMK chief K Veeramani (92), P Chidambaram (80), Vaiko (81) and Duraimurugan (87) as examples to emulate.

Expressing confidence in victory, Stalin said the alliance's strength lies in support from women, confidence among youth, and backing from all sections, including minorities. "Our responsibility is to convert this goodwill into votes on polling day. Every vote matters," he said.