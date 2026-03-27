2026 TN elections | KKSSR Ramachandran challenge looms as Nainar shifts to Sattur

CHENNAI: In a high-stakes political move shaped by the Sattur battlefield and a direct challenge from DMK heavyweight KKSSR Ramachandran, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Friday confirmed he will contest from Sattur, ending his long association with Tirunelveli.
The decision comes amid heightened focus on Sattur, where minister KKSSR Ramachandran has been a dominant force, setting the stage for a keen contest. Nainar’s entry is seen as a strategic counter in a constituency with a history of shifting loyalties but strong DMK influence in recent years.
Announcing his candidature in Kanniyakumari, Nainar said, “The NDA will certainly win across constituencies. I will contest from Sattur,” while noting that the party’s national leadership would take a call on former state president K Annamalai’s candidature.
Nainar’s shift to Sattur comes even before the formal release of the BJP’s candidate list and follows the AIADMK-led alliance’s decision not to allot Tirunelveli to the party, effectively forcing his exit from his political stronghold.
A familiar face in Tirunelveli since 2001, Nainar has won multiple terms from the constituency. In contrast, Sattur presents a different challenge.
Though traditionally seen as an AIADMK-leaning constituency, it is currently held by the DMK's ARR Raghuraman, with KKSSR Ramachandran wielding considerable influence over its electoral dynamics.
Party sources believe Nainar’s personal popularity and caste equations could make the Sattur contest highly competitive, potentially turning it into a key battle in the southern region.