2026 TN elections | KKSSR Ramachandran challenge looms as Nainar shifts to Sattur

The decision comes amid heightened focus on Sattur, where minister KKSSR Ramachandran has been a dominant force, setting the stage for a keen contest. Nainar’s entry is seen as a strategic counter in a constituency with a history of shifting loyalties but strong DMK influence in recent years.



Announcing his candidature in Kanniyakumari, Nainar said, “The NDA will certainly win across constituencies. I will contest from Sattur,” while noting that the party’s national leadership would take a call on former state president K Annamalai’s candidature.



Nainar’s shift to Sattur comes even before the formal release of the BJP’s candidate list and follows the AIADMK-led alliance’s decision not to allot Tirunelveli to the party, effectively forcing his exit from his political stronghold.