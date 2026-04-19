2026 TN elections | Kejriwal backs Stalin, predicts DMK return in Tamil Nadu

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after arriving from Delhi, he said he had come to campaign in support of DMK alliance candidates in the Assembly election. He described Stalin as a close friend and said the State had witnessed significant development during the five-year tenure of the DMK government.

Kejriwal said that if the people of Tamil Nadu voted for Stalin again, the State would continue on its path of growth and emerge further as a progressive State over the next five years. In contrast, he alleged that if an alliance between the All India AIADMK and the BJP came to power, it would hinder development and push the State backwards.