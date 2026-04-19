2026 TN elections | Kejriwal backs Stalin, predicts DMK return in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Aam Aadmi Party national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed confidence that the DMK government led by M. K. Stalin would return to power in Tamil Nadu with a strong mandate.
Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport after arriving from Delhi, he said he had come to campaign in support of DMK alliance candidates in the Assembly election. He described Stalin as a close friend and said the State had witnessed significant development during the five-year tenure of the DMK government.
Kejriwal said that if the people of Tamil Nadu voted for Stalin again, the State would continue on its path of growth and emerge further as a progressive State over the next five years. In contrast, he alleged that if an alliance between the All India AIADMK and the BJP came to power, it would hinder development and push the State backwards.
Referring to the political narrative that Tamil Nadu was in competition with Delhi, he said Stalin’s remark was valid. He accused the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of undermining democracy and attempting to control State governments. He added that Stalin had resisted such pressures, which, he claimed, had led to political opposition from the BJP.
Kejriwal also welcomed the reported defeat of Bills introduced by the Union government in Parliament, calling it a major setback for the administration led by Narendra Modi.
He said he would participate in a DMK election campaign rally in Chennai on Monday and interact with voters to seek support for Stalin.