2026 TN elections | Keezhadi will triumph over Nagpur narrative: Kanimozhi

TIRUCHY: Framing the upcoming Assembly election as a “battle between Keezhadi and Nagpur”, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi on Saturday said the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) would secure a “decisive victory” as it enjoys the support of the people of Tamil Nadu.
Campaigning in Manapparai for Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) candidate Abdul Samad—who is contesting on the DMK symbol—Kanimozhi stepping up her attack, alleging that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had aligned with the BJP “under compulsion”, likening the BJP to a “washing machine” that clears corruption charges. She further accused the BJP of being “anti-Tamil” and indifferent to Tamil Nadu’s development.
Kanimozhi also criticised the Union government’s amendment to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), alleging it targets Christian and Muslim institutions and curtails religious freedom. She said Chief Minister MK Stalin opposed the move, while Palaniswami’s “silence” reflected an “anti-minority stance”.
Later, speaking to reporters, she flagged the nationwide LPG shortage and accused Union Minister Piyush Goyal of trying to hide the issue. “It is for the Union government to address the crisis, but they are diverting attention from real issues,” she said. She also termed the ‘Make in India’ programme a “failure”, claiming India continues to depend on imports.
Seeking votes for the Manapparai sitting MLA, she said he had delivered development over the past five years and would continue to do so if re-elected. She contrasted the SPA as an alliance “built on principles” with the AIADMK-BJP combine, alleging that the AIADMK had backed “anti-Muslim laws” such as the CAA, triple talaq legislation and “anti-farmer” Acts.
In the evening, Kanimozhi campaigned in Srirangam for DMK candidate S Durairaj, canvassing votes in the streets around the Srirangam temple.