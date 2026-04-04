2026 TN elections | Keezhadi will triumph over Nagpur narrative: Kanimozhi

Later, speaking to reporters, she flagged the nationwide LPG shortage and accused Union Minister Piyush Goyal of trying to hide the issue. “It is for the Union government to address the crisis, but they are diverting attention from real issues,” she said. She also termed the ‘Make in India’ programme a “failure”, claiming India continues to depend on imports.

Seeking votes for the Manapparai sitting MLA, she said he had delivered development over the past five years and would continue to do so if re-elected. She contrasted the SPA as an alliance “built on principles” with the AIADMK-BJP combine, alleging that the AIADMK had backed “anti-Muslim laws” such as the CAA, triple talaq legislation and “anti-farmer” Acts.