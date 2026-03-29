2026 TN elections | Karur set for direct DMK, AIADMK face-off in all four seats

The contours of this direct fight were laid as early as February, when NDA constituents met to firm up election strategy at a meeting chaired by former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar. At the meeting, AIADMK functionaries forcefully argued that the party should contest all four constituencies Karur, Krishnarayapuram (SC), Kulithalai and Aravakurichi instead of ceding space to allies.

Cadres pointed to the 2021 precedent, when Aravakurichi was allotted to the BJP and its state president K Annamalai contested, only to lose to the DMK candidate. With indications that Annamalai is unwilling to contest this time, local AIADMK leaders renewed their push, insisting that a full-fledged party presence in all segments would energise the grassroots.