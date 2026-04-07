2026 TN elections | Karur formula: Hunting for agents, parties field independents in fray

While the tactic is not novel, Karur stands out due to the sheer number of independent candidates. For instance, in the 2021 Assembly election, there were 68 independent candidates in the fray. This time, the number has gone up to around 70 candidates. Each candidate is allowed to post one agent in polling booths and counting centres.



What raises doubts is the abysmal performance of these candidates. When checking the data from Form 21E for the 2021 election, DT Next found that 19 of the independent candidates secured between 2 to 9 votes, while about 40 of them polled fewer than 100 votes. Some of those candidates have filed nominations for the election once again.



An independent candidate alleged that major parties support such candidates so that they themselves could appoint booth and counting agents. "Major parties use independent candidates to deploy their functionaries as agents in polling and counting centres," he claimed.

However, both major parties have denied the allegations.



AIADMK functionary K Kavinraj, representing former Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, said independents contest on their own and the party does not back them. Similarly, DMK district functionaries dismissed the claims.