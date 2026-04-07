2026 TN elections | Karur formula: Hunting for agents, parties field independents in fray

CHENNAI: Yet again, a large number of independents have submitted nominations in the Karur Assembly constituency, leading to allegations that they are fielded by major political parties to work as their agents in polling booths and counting centres.
While the tactic is not novel, Karur stands out due to the sheer number of independent candidates. For instance, in the 2021 Assembly election, there were 68 independent candidates in the fray. This time, the number has gone up to around 70 candidates. Each candidate is allowed to post one agent in polling booths and counting centres.
What raises doubts is the abysmal performance of these candidates. When checking the data from Form 21E for the 2021 election, DT Next found that 19 of the independent candidates secured between 2 to 9 votes, while about 40 of them polled fewer than 100 votes. Some of those candidates have filed nominations for the election once again.
An independent candidate alleged that major parties support such candidates so that they themselves could appoint booth and counting agents. "Major parties use independent candidates to deploy their functionaries as agents in polling and counting centres," he claimed.
However, both major parties have denied the allegations.
AIADMK functionary K Kavinraj, representing former Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, said independents contest on their own and the party does not back them. Similarly, DMK district functionaries dismissed the claims.
An official from the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that while anyone is free to contest as an independent candidate, misuse of the system is not permitted. "We cannot prevent anyone from contesting elections. However, individuals and parties must not misuse the process," the official said.
Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Coimbatore on Monday, BJP leader K Annamalai accused DMK leader V Senthilbalaji of fielding as many as 18 independent candidates, all hailing from Karur, to contest in the Coimbatore South constituency to commit electoral malpractices and influence voters.
“Even though candidates from any region are free to contest in any constituency, the intent behind such moves must be scrutinised. They could be used to distribute gifts among people and also appointed as booth agents to by-pass election rules,” he said, adding that the issue would be taken up with the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The Karur constituency continues to draw attention for its large number of independent candidates, raising questions about the dynamics behind their participation in the electoral process.