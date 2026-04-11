2026 TN elections | Kamal Haasan to campaign for DMK-led alliance from April 17 to 20

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam party president and MP Kamal Haasan will undertake a four-day campaign tour from April 17 to 20 in support of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates.
As per the party headquarters’ announcement, he will campaign across several constituencies in Chennai, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Tiruchi districts.
On April 17, Kamal Haasan will campaign in the Harbour, Perambur, Kolathur and Villivakkam Assembly constituencies in Chennai.
On April 18, he will cover Thyagaraya Nagar, Mylapore, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni and Velachery constituencies.
On April 19, he will campaign in Avinashi in Tiruppur North district and Coimbatore South in Coimbatore city.
On April 20, his tour will include Tiruchi East, Srirangam and Lalgudi constituencies in Tiruchi district.