2026 TN elections | Kamal Haasan backs DMK, frames election as choice on State autonomy

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Tuesday urged voters to support the DMK, describing the upcoming Assembly election as a decisive moment for Tamil Nadu’s future and its autonomy.
In a video message posted on X, Haasan said he was addressing the public not as an actor or a political leader, but as a Tamil-speaking citizen living in Tamil Nadu. He said the election would determine whether the State moves forward or backward, and whether decisions concerning Tamil Nadu should be taken in Chennai or dictated from Delhi.
He said that schemes implemented in the past five years had placed Tamil Nadu at the forefront across sectors, and that the achievements of the Dravidian model government demonstrated that MK Stalin had the capability to govern the State again.
Invoking Dravidian leaders, Haasan said Periyar EV Ramasamy gave self-respect to the people, CN Annadurai provided it a political voice, and M Karunanidhi safeguarded Tamil identity through intellect and resolve. He said Stalin was now acting as a guardian of federalism.
He said that while leaders may differ across eras, the core principle remained that Tamil Nadu and its identity would never bow. He asserted that as long as that spirit endures, no force could subdue the State.
Calling for continuity of welfare schemes and growth to match global standards, Haasan appealed to voters to support the DMK by voting for the Rising Sun symbol and ensure a decisive victory.
He cautioned voters against making impulsive decisions driven by emotion, saying elections were not like ready-made choices that could be easily reversed. He urged them to carefully consider who could protect their rights and genuinely work for them.
He said history would affirm that such governance was possible under the DMK, and reminded voters to cast their ballots early on polling day, April 23.