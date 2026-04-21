2026 TN elections | Kamal Haasan backs DMK, frames election as choice on State autonomy

In a video message posted on X, Haasan said he was addressing the public not as an actor or a political leader, but as a Tamil-speaking citizen living in Tamil Nadu. He said the election would determine whether the State moves forward or backward, and whether decisions concerning Tamil Nadu should be taken in Chennai or dictated from Delhi.

He said that schemes implemented in the past five years had placed Tamil Nadu at the forefront across sectors, and that the achievements of the Dravidian model government demonstrated that MK Stalin had the capability to govern the State again.