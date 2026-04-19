2026 TN elections | Kamal campaigns in Tirupur, Coimbatore for the DMK-led alliance

Slamming the BJP government for linking the Women’s Reservation Bill that ensures 33 per cent reservation for women in parliament and legislatures with other issues during a campaign rally in Avinashi in Tirupur, the actor turned politician said, “My brother Chief Minister MK Stalin has delivered what he promised."

Urging the electorate to chase away those acting against the interests of Tamils, Kamal said, “I believe those who voted for me when I contested in the Coimbatore South constituency should also cast their votes for DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji. It was a conspiracy which defeated me during the last assembly polls and not the people.”