2026 TN elections | Kalam's ex-aide Ponraj demeans TVK women at DMK's behest, alleges Vijay

CHENNAI: Actor and TVK president Vijay on Thursday slammed political commentator V Ponraj, a former aide to APJ Abdul Kalam, for his derogatory remarks against women linked to his party, accusing him of acting as a DMK proxy.
In a statement, Vijay said, "Ponraj had used demeaning and unutterable words against our mothers, sisters and daughters." He alleged that Ponraj was operating as a paid agent aligned with the DMK and said such individuals thrived under the ruling party's patronage.
"I register my strongest condemnation on behalf of TVK against such opportunists functioning under the protection and support of the DMK leadership," Vijay said. He also criticised the state government for failing to act against Ponraj, stating, "I strongly condemn the DMK government for not taking any action against such persons."
Escalating his attack, Vijay warned that insulting women would have political consequences. "By attempting to provoke TVK and, in the process, insulting women at large, the DMK will face a decisive verdict from women voters in the upcoming elections," he said.
The controversy follows a YouTube video in which Ponraj labelled the TVK women as prostitutes and refused to apologise for his remarks and asserted that he stood by his comments.