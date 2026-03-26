2026 TN elections | Kalam's ex-aide Ponraj demeans TVK women at DMK's behest, alleges Vijay

"I register my strongest condemnation on behalf of TVK against such opportunists functioning under the protection and support of the DMK leadership," Vijay said. He also criticised the state government for failing to act against Ponraj, stating, "I strongly condemn the DMK government for not taking any action against such persons."

Escalating his attack, Vijay warned that insulting women would have political consequences. "By attempting to provoke TVK and, in the process, insulting women at large, the DMK will face a decisive verdict from women voters in the upcoming elections," he said.