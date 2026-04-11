2026 TN elections | It’s official, 4,023 candidates to contest Tamil Nadu polls

Among constituencies, Karur recorded the highest number of candidates at 79, followed by Perambur (47), Kolathur (35) and Paramathi-Velur (31). At the lower end, Ambasamudram saw the least number of candidates at five, while Udhagamandalam, Gudalur and Coonoor had six candidates each.

The nomination process, which began on March 30, saw 7,599 nomination papers filed over four days. During scrutiny, about 2,460 nominations were rejected owing to invalid or incomplete documentation.