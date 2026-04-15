2026 TN elections | It's cakewalk for DMK: DK Shivakumar

Congress leader Shivakumar visited Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the DMK-Congress alliance. He said that the DMK has taken along all sections of the society and provided good welfare schemes.

“DMK and this alliance have taken along every section of the society. In the last five years, the government has done a very good job. Under Stalin's leadership, I think it will be a cakewalk. With a two-thirds majority, the alliance will win," Shivakumar said.