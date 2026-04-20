2026 TN elections | IT raids aim to paralyse campaign: CM Stalin condemns action against K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday (April 20) condemned the Income Tax Department’s search operations at premises linked to Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai, alleging that the move was politically motivated.
Stalin termed the action a “planned attempt to paralyse the campaign” of the Congress leader ahead of the Assembly election.
Accusing the BJP-led Union government, he said the searches were being carried out just hours before the end of campaigning, reflecting what he described as the Centre’s anxiety over the electoral outcome.
“Not even 48 hours remain for campaigning to end, yet such actions are being taken to target opposition leaders,” Stalin said, alleging that the BJP was acting out of fear of defeat.
Calling on voters to respond, the Chief Minister said India is a democratic country and expressed confidence that people would deliver a befitting reply through the ballot box.
In a post on X, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai said the action took place as Rahul Gandhi arrived in Tamil Nadu for a crucial election campaign, and claimed that officials, under the pretext of a "search", restricted his movement and engagement with the public.
He termed the move a “deliberate action" carried out at a politically sensitive moment, alleging it was a calculated attempt to obstruct democratic functioning and weaken opposition activities.