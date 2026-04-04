2026 TN elections | Info mismatch puts Vijay’s nomination under risk

The discrepancies came to light after Vijay filed second nomination, this time from Tiruchy East, on April 2. In that, he declared that there were two cases against him, one after the Perambur nomination but the other dating back to 2025, registered at the Koodakovil police station in Madurai, when his bouncers allegedly assaulted a frenzied fan who came on to the ramp.

A more inexplicable one, which was identified and publicised by the DMK, was the difference in age though the nominations were submitted merely days apart. In one of them, his age is given as 51 while the other says he is 52.