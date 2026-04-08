2026 TN elections | Incumbent basking in AIADMK's glories, claims EPS

The AIADMK leader also criticised the State government for not adequately filling vacancies, claiming that only a limited number of posts had been filled. He alleged that the State’s debt had risen sharply and that people were burdened by rising prices, higher electricity tariffs, and taxes.

Palaniswami further charged the DMK government with taking credit for projects initiated during the AIADMK regime while failing to maintain law and order. He pointed to issues such as flooding and waterlogging in Chennai despite earlier infrastructure works, and described the administration as inefficient.

He alleged that governance in the State was influenced by dynastic politics and claimed that leadership in the DMK was inherited rather than earned. He also expressed concern over an increase in crime and drug-related activities, stating that these adversely affected the youth. He said an AIADMK government would curb the drug menace and restore law and order within three months of assuming office.