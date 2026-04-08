2026 TN elections | Incumbent basking in AIADMK's glories, claims EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday alleged that the DMK government’s claim of achieving double-digit economic growth was the result of initiatives taken during the previous regime, and not due to the present administration led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Addressing election campaign meetings across T Nagar, Velachery, Saidapet and Anna Nagar constituencies in Chennai, Palaniswami said that several investments now yielding results were brought in during the AIADMK rule. He recalled that under former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, large-scale investments were secured through Global Investors Meets, leading to the creation of lakhs of jobs. He added that companies which signed agreements during that period were now operational and generating employment.
Accusing the Chief Minister of misleading the public, Palaniswami challenged Stalin to a public debate, stating that he was prepared to present detailed data on investments and growth.
The AIADMK leader also criticised the State government for not adequately filling vacancies, claiming that only a limited number of posts had been filled. He alleged that the State’s debt had risen sharply and that people were burdened by rising prices, higher electricity tariffs, and taxes.
Palaniswami further charged the DMK government with taking credit for projects initiated during the AIADMK regime while failing to maintain law and order. He pointed to issues such as flooding and waterlogging in Chennai despite earlier infrastructure works, and described the administration as inefficient.
He alleged that governance in the State was influenced by dynastic politics and claimed that leadership in the DMK was inherited rather than earned. He also expressed concern over an increase in crime and drug-related activities, stating that these adversely affected the youth. He said an AIADMK government would curb the drug menace and restore law and order within three months of assuming office.
Rejecting allegations that he was subservient to Delhi, Palaniswami said neither he nor his party functioned under external influence, and accused Stalin of harbouring such concerns instead.
Palaniswami said that people were awaiting the elections to bring back the AIADMK to power and urged voters to support the party’s candidates, describing the election as a choice between accountable governance and what he termed a failed family rule.