2026 TN elections | In first list, EPS names nominees for 23 seats

Among the key changes, CVe Shanmugam has been shifted from Villupuram to Mailam, while Agri S S Krishnamurthy has moved from Polur to Kalasapakkam. KT Rajenthra Bhalaji will contest from Sivakasi instead of Rajapalayam.

Of the 23 constituencies announced, 15 were won by the AIADMK in the last Assembly elections, while eight were secured by the DMK.