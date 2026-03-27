2026 TN elections | Immanuel Sekaran Mission supports DMK

CHENNAI: The Immanuel Sekaranar Mission, an organisation devoted to Dalit welfare, has extended its support to the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls, the ruling DMK said on Friday.
Ramesh Deventhirar, the grandson of ‘Tyagi’ Immanuel Sekaranar and the honorary chief of Immanuel Sekaranar Mission, called on DMK organisation secretary RS Barathi at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam here and extended support, a DMK release said.
The mission is based in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram District, and is devoted to the welfare and empowerment of Dalit people.
Ramesh Deventhirar assured of full support for the DMK.