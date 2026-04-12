2026 TN elections | How can TN get funds if state always confronts Centre, asks AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Addressing a joint poll campaign with AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, a constituent of the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami on Saturday said political parties could have differences or criticise each other during elections but after the polls, the elected government should serve the people who voted them to power.

"How can TN get funds if the state government intentionally criticises the BJP? The DMK could not get funds when it shared power with the Congress at the Centre. Now it criticises the BJP, after failing to maintain harmonious ties with the Centre," the former chief minister said.

The DMK government could have obtained the funds required for the people had it maintained a cordial relationship with the Centre, he said.