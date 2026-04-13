2026 TN elections | 'Hologram Vijay' comes to TVK chief's aid for campaigning

A native of Kumbakonam, who will be voting for the first time, but is not sure yet as to who he will vote for, Praveen said, given the market situation right now, it will cost anywhere between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh for hologram campaign.

Political analysts view this "AI-first" approach as a deliberate attempt to capture the youth vote and distinguish TVK from the traditional roadshow-heavy strategies of the DMK and AIADMK.

Meanwhile, the "real" Vijay continues his sporadic physical campaigns. He was last seen on April 12 in Kanyakumari district, seeking support for six candidates.

The Election Commission had granted a focused six-hour window, from 2 pm to 8 pm. Before Kanyakumari, he had gone to Karaikudi on April 10, but returned without making a speech due to lack of time.