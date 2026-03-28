2026 TN elections | GK Mani's son joins Congress, may get Pennagaram

CHENNAI: Tamil Kumaran, son of former PMK president and Pennagaram MLA GK Mani, joined the Congress on Saturday in the presence of party general secretary KC Venugopal at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
His exit from the PMK assumes significance as he had been appointed the party’s youth wing president by founder S Ramadoss in late 2025. His elevation reportedly triggered internal divisions within the party, particularly with PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, which eventually led to his resignation. GK Mani still remains in party's founder Ramadoss's faction.
For the Congress, Kumaran’s induction is seen as a strategic gain, strengthening its outreach in northern Tamil Nadu. With the Congress securing the Pennagaram seat, Tamil Kumaran is likely to be fielded as the party’s candidate from the constituency.