Politics

2026 TN elections | Give me a chance, says TVK chief Vijay; to contest from Perambur, Tiruchy East

The party has deployed several prominent faces in Chennai constituencies, underlining its urban focus.
TVK leader Vijay
TVK leader Vijay (Photo: X)
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CHENNAI: Making a direct appeal to voters, Vijay on Sunday said “give me one chance” as he unveiled the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 30 in Puducherry, and announced that he would contest from Perambur and Tiruchy East.

Positioning the election as a straight fight with the DMK led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, Vijay said the contest would be between people-backed forces and those in power, dismissing doubts over his party’s electoral strength.

“This is not a meeting to introduce candidates, but to present the protectors of Tamil Nadu’s people,” he said, asserting that all nominees were drawn from modest backgrounds and chosen for their grassroots connect.

Personally vetted all candidates, claims Vijay

Setting out his criteria, Vijay said an MLA must be accountable and accessible. “They should not misuse power for personal gain, run illegal operations or intimidate the press. They must function as guardians of their constituencies,” he said, adding that he had personally vetted every candidate. “I cannot be in all constituencies at once; my candidates will be my voice among the people,” he said.

Joseph Vijay rejected suggestions that crowds would not convert into votes and framed the contest as bipolar. “Those questioning our influence will see that this is a two-front contest, between us, aligned with the people, and Stalin sir’s alliance,” he said, describing the ruling front as a stitched alliance.

In a key moment, Vijay administered a pledge, with candidates repeating after him. “I will contest only for the people. I will not touch public money. I will ensure women’s safety, work towards a drug-free Tamil Nadu, uphold law and order, and never act against the people,” he said, calling it not just a pledge, but a guarantee.

Casting the election in broader terms, Vijay said, “This is a battle between ordinary citizens and those who serve power; between the poor and those who deceive; between labour and those who exploit it.” He added, “It’s a healthy democratic battle between Vijay and Stalin sir.”

Among key candidates, Vijay himself will contest in Perambur and Tiruchy East. Senior leader K A Sengottaiyan has been fielded from Gobichettipalayam, while former AIADMK MLA V S Babu, who recently joined the party, will contest from Kolathur against the Chief Minister. D Selvam, a former TNCC functionary who joined TVK days ago, has been nominated from Chepauk, where Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting.

Candidate selection sparks trouble within TVK

The party has deployed several prominent faces in Chennai constituencies, underlining its urban focus. At the same time, the selection has sparked disquiet within sections of the cadre, as a number of recent entrants and leaders from other parties have been preferred over long-time workers.

Appealing for support, Vijay said, “Voting for my candidates is like voting for yourselves. Give TVK one chance for Tamil Nadu’s future.” He urged voters to back the party’s ‘Whistle’ symbol, expressing confidence that the results would mark a decisive breakthrough for the party across the State.

Key candidates:

Perambur and Tiruchy East : C Joseph Vijay

T Nagar : N Anand

Mylapore : P Venkatramanan

Villivakkam : Aadhav Arjuna

Gobichettipalayam : K A Sengottaiyan

Tiruchengode : K G Arunraj

Tiruparankundram : CTR Nirmal Kumar

Kumarapalayam : C Vijayalakshmi

Thittakudi : A Rajasekar

Saidapet : M Arul Prakasam

Valparai : Dr A Sridharan

Egmore : A Rajmohan

Lalkudi : K P Krishnan

Tiruppur North : V Sathyabama

Thousand Lights : JCD Prabhakar

Kolathur : V S Babu

R K Nagar : N Maria Wilson

Gummidipoondi : S Vijayakumar

Ponneri : M S Ravi

Tiruttani : M Sathyakumar

Tiruvallur : T Arunkumar

Poonamallee : R Prakasam

Avadi : A Ramesh Kumar

Maduravoyal : P Revanth Charan

Ambattur : G Balamurugan

Madhavaram : M L Vijay Prabhu

Tiruvottiyur : M Senthilkumar

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar : M R Pallavi

Royapuram : K V Vijay Dhamu

Harbour : P Ashok

Chepauk : D Selvam

Anna Nagar : V K Ramkumar

Virugambakkam : R Sabarinathan

Velachery : R Kumar

Sholinganallur : P Saravanamoorthy

Alandur : M Harish

Sriperumbudur: K Thennarasu

Pallavaram : J Kamatchi

Tambaram : D Sarathkumar

Chengalpattu : S Thiagarajan

Thiruporur : B Vijayaraj

TVK Vijay
Tamilaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK)
2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election

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