2026 TN elections | Give me a chance, says TVK chief Vijay; to contest from Perambur, Tiruchy East

Personally vetted all candidates, claims Vijay

Setting out his criteria, Vijay said an MLA must be accountable and accessible. “They should not misuse power for personal gain, run illegal operations or intimidate the press. They must function as guardians of their constituencies,” he said, adding that he had personally vetted every candidate. “I cannot be in all constituencies at once; my candidates will be my voice among the people,” he said.

Joseph Vijay rejected suggestions that crowds would not convert into votes and framed the contest as bipolar. “Those questioning our influence will see that this is a two-front contest, between us, aligned with the people, and Stalin sir’s alliance,” he said, describing the ruling front as a stitched alliance.

In a key moment, Vijay administered a pledge, with candidates repeating after him. “I will contest only for the people. I will not touch public money. I will ensure women’s safety, work towards a drug-free Tamil Nadu, uphold law and order, and never act against the people,” he said, calling it not just a pledge, but a guarantee.