2026 TN elections | From balconies to bus windows, Vijay’s Perambur kick-off blends star power with a Gen Z pitch

At Kodungaiyur, the first stop of his roadshow, Vijay chose symbolism over scale. “I have begun my campaign from my mother’s home, with her blessings, from our own doorstep,” he said, framing Perambur, with its churches, temples and mosques, as north Chennai’s defining identity.

Standing atop his caravan, he delivered a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation, repeatedly invoking public safety. “Is this a State or a jungle?” he asked, pointing to crimes in public spaces and the vulnerability of women. “If people, especially women and the elderly, cannot step out without fear, what is governance for?” he said, taking aim at Chief Minister M K Stalin.