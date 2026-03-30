2026 TN elections | From balconies to bus windows, Vijay’s Perambur kick-off blends star power with a Gen Z pitch

CHENNAI: On a sweltering afternoon in north Chennai, terraces filled up before the streets did. Leaning from balconies, gates, and bus windows, people strained for a glimpse as Vijay made his way into Perambur—not to address a massive public rally, but to a crowd made up largely of young faces, reflecting both his star power and his political risk.
At Kodungaiyur, the first stop of his roadshow, Vijay chose symbolism over scale. “I have begun my campaign from my mother’s home, with her blessings, from our own doorstep,” he said, framing Perambur, with its churches, temples and mosques, as north Chennai’s defining identity.
Standing atop his caravan, he delivered a sharp attack on the ruling dispensation, repeatedly invoking public safety. “Is this a State or a jungle?” he asked, pointing to crimes in public spaces and the vulnerability of women. “If people, especially women and the elderly, cannot step out without fear, what is governance for?” he said, taking aim at Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Alleging corruption in TASMAC operations and MAWS department, he said, “What is visible is only a fraction; much more remains hidden,” before pivoting to a direct electoral pitch. Urging voters to outplay inducements, he said, “Take what they give, but answer them smartly through your vote.” His closing appeal was unmistakably targeted: “Gen Z—vote for the whistle symbol. I came only for you. I won’t deceive you. Give me a chance. It must be a whistle revolution.”
The crowd, though capped, was animated. Party workers, predominantly young, packed the venue, while families watched from terraces and doorsteps despite the scorching sun. Women were present in noticeable numbers. Water bottles circulated through the crowd as the speech unfolded.
Beyond the barricades, the roadshow acquired a life of its own. Motorists stopped mid-route to film the convoy, briefly slowing traffic despite diversions. Supporters climbed lamp posts for a better view. Vijay paused to take a selfie on a cadre’s phone, triggering cheers, and accepted a ceremonial “Vel” from party workers.
The movement of the convoy told its own story. The 4.1-km stretch from Kodungaiyur to Peravallur took more than two hours, repeatedly stalling at choke points such as Moolakadai junction. In Kolathur’s Pallavan Salai, even bus passengers craned out of windows, phones raised, to capture the passing caravan. Along the route, reels were recorded as much on faces as on the actor, turning the roadshow into a rolling social media moment.
For many, the encounter blurred the line between politics and cinema. “Seeing him this close, it feels unreal,” said R Nithanya, a college student who filmed selfies and clips to share with friends.
The response across Perambur’s working-class pockets, Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi, Moolakadai, was warm and immediate. Yet, the mood remained unmistakably cinematic. Vijay’s connect with Gen Z is evident and energetic; whether it matures into a grounded political constituency is the question that will shadow his whistle call as the campaign advances.