2026 TN elections | FIR against Vijay meant to intimidate, alleges TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) election campaign management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday alleged that the registration of a case against party president C Joseph Vijay was a clear attempt at intimidation, accusing the police of acting in a partisan manner ahead of the Assembly elections.
Talking to reporters after launching his campaign in Villivakkam here, where he is the party’s candidate, Aadhav Arjuna said the developments mirrored the political treatment meted out in the past to M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. “What was done to MGR and Jayalalithaa is now being repeated against Vijay,” he said.
Alleging inadequate police protection for TVK events, particularly in Kolathur, Aadhav claimed that the law enforcement machinery was acting under political pressure. “Despite large public gatherings in our favour, police have failed to provide security. They act on instructions from Chief Minister M K Stalin,” he said.
He further alleged selective targeting, questioning why no cases were filed against leaders like Edappadi K Palaniswami despite comparable crowds at their meetings.
“However many FIRs are filed, Vijay’s campaign will proceed as planned,” Aadhav Arjuna asserted, adding that attempts to stifle dissent would not deter the party’s electoral push.
Earlier, Aadhav paid floral tributes to a portrait of C N Annadurai before commencing door-to-door canvassing in the constituency. He said residents had extended a warm reception and expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of development in the past decade. “I chose to contest here after understanding the issues faced by the people,” he said.
During his outreach, Aadhav visited the family of a 36-year-old man suffering from severe neurological illness and extended his support.