2026 TN elections | FIR against Vijay meant to intimidate, alleges TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna

He further alleged selective targeting, questioning why no cases were filed against leaders like Edappadi K Palaniswami despite comparable crowds at their meetings.

“However many FIRs are filed, Vijay’s campaign will proceed as planned,” Aadhav Arjuna asserted, adding that attempts to stifle dissent would not deter the party’s electoral push.

Earlier, Aadhav paid floral tributes to a portrait of C N Annadurai before commencing door-to-door canvassing in the constituency. He said residents had extended a warm reception and expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of development in the past decade. “I chose to contest here after understanding the issues faced by the people,” he said.

During his outreach, Aadhav visited the family of a 36-year-old man suffering from severe neurological illness and extended his support.