2026 TN elections | File proper petition, will consider: Madras High Court to Ramadoss faction on Mango symbol

CHENNAI: The appeal on allotting the ‘Mango’ symbol, over which a tug of war is on between PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, would be taken up for consideration upon the filing of an appropriate petition, said the Madras High Court on Tuesday (April 7).
The division bench said this when the matter was mentioned before it, with a request for an urgent hearing.
The City Civil Court, Chennai, by its order dated March 26, had dismissed a petition filed on behalf of PMK founder Ramadoss seeking to restrain the use of the symbol until the disposal of the pending civil suit relating to internal party disputes.
The court observed that Ramadoss had to approach the Election Commission of India, if permissible in law, and any such representation would be considered on its own merits in accordance with law.
Aggrieved by this order, Ramadoss preferred an appeal before the Supreme Court, which, upon hearing the matter, directed him to approach the Madras High Court for appropriate relief.
Subsequently, an appeal was mentioned before the division bench comprising the Chief Justice SA Dharamadhikari and Justice D Arul Murugan.
When a request was made for urgent hearing of the matter, the bench observed that the case would be taken up for consideration when a proper petition is filed.