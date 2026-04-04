2026 TN elections | FCRA Bill targets Christians; introduced during Easter to cause fear: DMK MP Wilson

The Centre's intention of introducing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA) Bill was to target Christians during Easter, causing them to be apprehensive, the senior advocate further claimed.

Condemning the FCRA Bill, 2026, introduced by the Modi government, he alleged that the sole objective was to target the Christian missionaries, NGOs and Churches. "The provision on retrospective divesting of properties is draconian, similar to staging robbery at gun point in the house," Wilson told reporters.

The move came at a time when the Christians were observing Easter and it not only hurt their feelings but also caused fear, he claimed, and wondered what the national security interest the government saw in taking over Christian-run institutions, including educational institutions, hospitals and orphanages.